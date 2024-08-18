Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played just one drive during Saturday’s preseason showdown with the Washington Commanders, but he thoroughly impressed his head coach with his performance and his approach.

Tua Tagovailoa played one 11-play drive that resulted in a touchdown pass. On that drive, Tagovailoa completed all five of his pass attempts as he led his team into the end zone. And after the game, head coach Mike McDaniel did not hold back his praise for the starting quarterback even if it did come in limited action.

“I thought it was probably the least amount of nerves that he’s had the first time stepping out on the football field,” McDaniel told reporters. “I thought it was just us executing some of our day-one concepts and he didn’t force any issues. I really liked his decisions. I liked his ball placement. I thought he did a good job in his, I think, 11 reps. So it was nice to see him out there and connecting some passes. I know he was fired up.”

Tagovailoa just signed a massive new contract to remain with the team. He’ll obviously hope to prove himself deserving of that contract this upcoming season.

[Pro Football Talk]