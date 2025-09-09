Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were completely outclassed by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, losing the game 33-8. It’s easy to assume that things can’t get any worse for the Dolphins than that, or at least it is if you’re Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel said in a Monday press conference that Sunday’s game was a “miserable experience,” according to Pro Football Talk.

“It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there’s nowhere to hide,” McDaniel said. “Within the game, it’s almost good that it wasn’t reachable, that we were minus-four [in turnover margin], because as a team we have to — I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we’ve really worked on diligently, and I didn’t see any of it, and that’s a problem.”

McDaniel said that the NFL is a league where teams often spend the first several weeks of the season figuring out who they are.

“I would say the good news and the positive is I don’t see how it could be worse,” McDaniel said. “And I also believe in the coaches and players to get it fixed because it’s just a shame. You work behind the scenes for months on end, and you don’t show any of it — it’s frustrating.

“But that can be a good thing and that’s what I saw from the positive. Also you could tell as frustrating as it was, the team didn’t splinter and the effort still remained.

“There’s things there, but overall — I’m not trying to paint a glossy … I’ll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for.”

The Dolphins’ next chance to get things back on track is on this upcoming Sunday against the New England Patriots.