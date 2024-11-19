Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having as rough a season as it gets. After losing to the Houston Texans on Monday night, the Cowboys are 3-7 on the season.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season with a hamstring injury, and Cooper Rush has been named the starter in his place. Unfortunately, Rush has struggled through his first two starts of the season.

In Monday’s 34-10 loss Rush managed 354 yards passing and a touchdown, but also through a costly interception and had a sack-fumble returned for a defensive touchdown.

Rush’s backup is Trey Lance, but Lance never saw the field, even when the game was clearly out of reach.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appears to have changed his mind on what the correct move regarding Lance was and is regretting his decision not to turn to the backup in the contest.

“I think the one thing I should have done at the end, and I just didn’t do, was put Trey in there,” McCarthy said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I could’ve gotten him a series. That’s one thing that I would second-guess myself on. I didn’t want to get into putting him in for a play or two, because he’s more than a gadget player in my opinion.

“We had him prepared to take a series, and frankly there at the end, I should’ve gave him that series, and I regret not doing that.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the team turns to Lance moving forward.