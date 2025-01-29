Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s coaching carasoul was turned on its head after the Dallas Cowboys and former head coach Mike McCarthy decided to mutually part ways. The move was especially shocking because Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones voiced his support for McCarthy throughout the season in the face of calls from fans and pundits for McCarthy’s job.

However, when it came time to sit down at the negotiating table, the sides failed to find common ground on a starting point, leading to the parties heading their separate ways.

McCarthy then hit the open market, where he was quickly connected to openings around the league, including the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Now, it appears that McCarthy is calling it quits on this coaching cycle, and plans to try again in the 2026 cycle.

“Former (Cowboys) coach Mike McCarthy has decided to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle and will not coach in the NFL this season, sources tell me and (Ian Rapoport). McCarthy, who has made the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons, is expected to be a strong candidate a year from now,” reported Tom Pelissero on Tuesday evening.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Don’t know why teams are interested in him. He has done less with more than other coach in NFL history. He had prime Aaron Rodgers and only had 1 Super Bowl. The only QB to compare with Rodgers talent wise is Patrick Mahomes. How many superbowls he on? Stop hiring Mike McCarthy,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The amount of coaches saying hard pass to the saints job is funny,” one fan added.

“At this point the Saints may need to start looking at fans to become head coach,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see if McCarthy does indeed get another chance to join a coaching staff next hiring cycle.