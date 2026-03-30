Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A Seattle Seahawks helmet rests on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in a wire-to-wire victory over the New England Patriots, but even Seattle wasn’t able to escape the reality that is roster attrition in the NFL. Perhaps most notably, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of free agency.

Walker’s departure leaves Seattle’s running backs room with Zach Charbonnet, who suffered an ACL injury in the playoffs, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and offseason addition Emanuel Wilson.

For his part, head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t too concerned with Walker leaving and is ready to get to work with the backs on the roster.

“Well, we have, you know, Kenny Mac and Zach are gonna be rehabbing, like, crazy, trying to get back,” Macdonald told Steve Wyche of NFL Network at the Annual League Meeting. “You know, we’re gonna be aggressive with that as best we can, but we’re also gonna be as smart as we can to take care of them. So, when they’re ready to go, they’re ready to go.