The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in a wire-to-wire victory over the New England Patriots, but even Seattle wasn’t able to escape the reality that is roster attrition in the NFL. Perhaps most notably, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of free agency.
Walker’s departure leaves Seattle’s running backs room with Zach Charbonnet, who suffered an ACL injury in the playoffs, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and offseason addition Emanuel Wilson.
For his part, head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t too concerned with Walker leaving and is ready to get to work with the backs on the roster.
“Well, we have, you know, Kenny Mac and Zach are gonna be rehabbing, like, crazy, trying to get back,” Macdonald told Steve Wyche of NFL Network at the Annual League Meeting.
“You know, we’re gonna be aggressive with that as best we can, but we’re also gonna be as smart as we can to take care of them. So, when they’re ready to go, they’re ready to go.
“I think what you saw from George Holani in the offseason, or really at the end of the season, Super Bowl, NFC championship, the guy played great football, as he did before, he got hurt, you know, at the beginning of the season. So, we’re always looking to make our team, you know, take the next step, but the guys we have in the building were excited for, and I’m pretty sure it’s Zach Charbonnet scored, like, 14 touchdowns last year, so it was pretty good.”
Walker is as dynamic a back as there is in the league, but Charbonnet is more than capable when fully healthy, and with standouts like Jaxon Smith-Njiba stretching defenses vertically, it’d be foolish to write off Seattle’s backfield.
About Qwame Skinner
Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. In addition to his sports coverage at Comeback Media, Qwame writes novels, and his debut; The First Casualty, an adult fantasy, is out now.