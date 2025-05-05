Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mike Green expected to be drafted much higher than he was, as he fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Green, who had 17 sacks with the Marshall Thundering Herd last season, is a first-round talent who dropped in the draft due to off-the-field concerns.

Green has denied two sexual assault allegations and is now saying that he wants to move forward with his life and his career.

“I’m just blessed to be here,” Green said after his first practice at rookie camp, per the Ravens’ official website. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get picked up in the first round like I wanted to. That was a goal I set for myself. But coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise. I can honestly say I don’t think there’s a better franchise I can be a part of.