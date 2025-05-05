Mike Green expected to be drafted much higher than he was, as he fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Green, who had 17 sacks with the Marshall Thundering Herd last season, is a first-round talent who dropped in the draft due to off-the-field concerns.
Green has denied two sexual assault allegations and is now saying that he wants to move forward with his life and his career.
“I’m just blessed to be here,” Green said after his first practice at rookie camp, per the Ravens’ official website. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get picked up in the first round like I wanted to. That was a goal I set for myself. But coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise. I can honestly say I don’t think there’s a better franchise I can be a part of.
“I’m just looking forward to moving on with my life and with my career. Every team asked me [about the allegations] and I’ve been completely open about everything. It’s something I had to go through, I got through it, and from this point forward, I’m just focusing on moving on.”
Green cried when he saw the 410 area code on his cell phone, knowing that it was Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.
“I really just wanted to get picked up,” Green said. “I didn’t care if that was the first pick of the draft, or if that was ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ I just wanted to get picked up.
“It means a lot. This team has a lot of great culture that’s been going around, and you have to think about the guys who have been through here: Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, and so forth.
“It means a lot more since I’m a defensive player, as well. And just seeing all those great defensive players walk through here, it means a little bit more, for sure.”