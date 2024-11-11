Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having a nightmare of a season.

A multitude of injuries and inconsistent play from its stars have the Cowboys sitting at 3-6. After being blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, star pass rusher Micah Parsons spoke to the media about not necessarily being concerned for head coach Mike McCarthy, but for teammates who may hang it up after this season.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, according to reporter Jori Epstein.

“Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.

“Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

As shocking as the hint to Martin’s retirement was, fans were blindsided by Parsons’ take on McCarthy.

“Is it safe to say McCarthy has lost the lockerroom,” one fan tweeted.

“Micah hasn’t performed well enough to earn the right to say these things. He isn’t a #1 linebacker on any team with this performance,” one fan added.

“You can dismiss this until he says, ‘type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy EVER did’ is definitely a shot at the coaching,” one fan added.

Dallas’ nightmare season is spiraling out of control at an astonishing rate.