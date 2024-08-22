Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys superstar defender Micah Parsons is heading into his fourth season with the team, and it sounds like he’s looking to change his approach in a pretty significant way.

During a recent interview, Parsons opened up a little bit about how is trying to improve as a leader this season.

“I kinda went to my mentors this offseason,” Parsons told reporters on Wednesday according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “How do I approach this? How do I get better at this? This is a task I never had to take on in my life. I think my whole life, I was pretty much, ‘Micah is going to do what Micah is going to do.’ I just expected everyone else to do that. As you learn leadership, some people need a pat on the back and some people need a push up.”

Parsons said that he has spoken to former players like Ray Lewis and Tom Brady as he tries to improve his leadership qualities.

“I think I got the crown and I need to build up my guys around me and make sure we’re all ready,” Parsons said. “At the end of the day, I’m only as good as the worst person. . . . If we lose, I just don’t want it to be like I didn’t do everything I could to make everyone else around me [better],” he said. “I think last year I didn’t check that box and that’s something I want everyone on the same level.”

Parsons is already one of the team’s most valuable players on the field. Now, he’s trying to improve his value in the locker room, as well.

