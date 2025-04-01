Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys, much like the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, are one of those sports franchises that are always in the headlines for one reason or another. That proved true again on Tuesday when contract negotiations between the organization and star pass rusher Micah Parsons turned public.

Early reports on Tuesday indicated that the organization and Parsons had verbally committed to each other after Parsons was offered a contract extension that would be the biggest deal for a non-quarterback in league history.

However, Parsons’ agent was not involved, and it seems as if Parsons wants nothing to do with contract talks until his agent gets a chance to look things over.

“‘Jerry Jones with blatant disrespect to Micah Parsons agent David Mulugheta: The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name.’ Mulugheta is one best and most respected agents in the NFL. Parsons is wise to have hired Mulugheta,” wrote Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr on Twitter.

Parsons responded with a tweet of his own.

“Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without (him) involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Fans reacted to the situation on social media.

“my hope is enough players refuse to play for the old man so they have to forfeit every game,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jerry Jones may be the biggest idiot on earth. Shitting on your best player’s agent is certainly a death wish when it comes to negotiation & retaining that player… right?” one fan wrote.

“Why does this front office go out of its way to disrespect players at contract time?” someone else wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see if this situation resolves itself or if Parsons will be playing in another uniform here soon.