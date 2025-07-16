Syndication: USA TODAY

The Dallas Cowboys report for training camp next week as they prepare for what will be the first season under new head coach Brian Scottenheimer. However, one of Schottenheimer’s most important pieces on his roster, star pass rusher Micah Parsons, is still without the extension he has been insistent on.

Parsons has indicated that while he may show up to training camp, the chances of him participating are low until he receives the deal he is looking for. The Cowboys will almost certainly pay Parsons, but uncertainty lingers around when exactly it will happen.

“I’m just going to get mine no matter what [happens with other top pass rushers seeking deals],” Parsons said on Tuesday after his camp in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Parsons first became eligible to sign an extension after the 2023 campaign, and when no deal was done at the time, Parsons said that it would end up costing the franchise more money, per Pro Football Talk.

“I just work harder,” Parsons said the lack of a deal. “Like, to me, I look at it like if people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down.You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that’s, the difference, Like I go, ‘OK, bet,’ and I just work.”

The Cowboys star says that he doesn’t need to see what star edge rushers around the league receive on their respective pay days to know what his value is.

“They numbers got nothing to do with mine, and my numbers ain’t got nothing to do with them,” Parsons said of his contemporaries. “Like, I’m younger than Hendrickson. I mean, Hutchinson’s coming off an injury.

“Everyone’s circumstances is completely different. Hutch is coming off his third year. Usually guys wait four years. So, it just all depends. Watt. I mean, he’s up there with Myles. So, you know, it’s different. Everyone’s circumstance is different.”