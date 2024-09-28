Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, they will have a new starting quarterback.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to be sidelined for the Miami Dolphins after he suffered yet another concussion earlier this month and was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve. Backup Skylar Thompson started in his place last week, but he left the game early with a rib injury.

Veteran Tim Boyle filled in for Thompson when he left the game last week, but head coach Mike McDaniel announced that the team will instead be starting veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley this week.

The Dolphins signed Huntley earlier this month after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his head injury against the Buffalo Bills, adding him from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

While Huntley may have been on the team’s practice squad, he actually has plenty of experience as a starter.

Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, Huntley has nine starts and even earned Pro Bowl honors when he took over for Lamar Jackson during the 2022 season.

Needless to say, announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Titans gonna lose to another backup,” one fan wrote on X.

“Titans struggled to contain Malik Willis on the ground last week. Huntley is a very similar player who will cause the same problem,” another fan wrote.

“About two weeks after the Dolphins signed him he’ll be starting against the Titans,” another fan said.

“Mike McDaniel woke up. We might actually be back,” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to see how Huntley performs.