It looks like Miami Dolphins veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson has decided to leave the team and explore opportunities elsewhere.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson officially signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as confirmed by his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, on social media.

“Signed, sealed & delivered!” the agency announced in its post.

Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons in Miami, he appeared in 10 games and made three starts, including a Wild Card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills following the 2022 season.

As a rookie, Thompson was thrust into action when both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater were sidelined with injuries. He started two regular-season games in 2022 as well as the team team’s playoff matchup with Buffalo.

Though he didn’t see the field in 2023, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Mike White, Thompson was named the team’s backup quarterback ahead of the 2024 season and stepped in to make one start before going down with an injury himself.

Thompson was waived by the Dolphins on Dec. 14, 2024, before being re-signed to the practice squad three days later. Now, it sounds like he has decided to leave the team and join the Steelers.

Needless to say, this move sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“If you think Skylar Thompson was the problem or him leaving the team will fix anything on this team, I have news for you,” one person wrote on X.

“The Skylar Thompson experiment is over,” another fan wrote.

“Skylar Thompson is gone. The Dolphins are finally free,” someone else said.

“He wasn’t the problem but he definitely wasn’t going to be a part of the solution either,” someone else suggested.

“If this man becomes great in the next years, I will literally cry,” another Dolphins fan wrote.

“Maybe this system was just too complicated for him, or didn’t suit his skill set?” someone else said.

He joins a Pittsburgh squad facing significant uncertainty at the quarterback position, as all three of their current signal-callers – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen – are set to become free agents this offseason.

While Thompson is unlikely to compete for the starting job for the Steelers in 2025, his experience and veteran presence should provide valuable depth to Pittsburgh’s quarterback room.