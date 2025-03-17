Apr 28, 2011; New York, NY, USA; ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is just around the corner, set to take place from April 24-26. This year’s quarterback class is headlined by Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, with there being a chance the two are selected first and second overall.

Many feel though that this is an especially weak class at the position. For example, ESPN’s Matt Miller gave zero quarterbacks in the class a first-round grade.

However, draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is a bit higher on some of the quarterbacks than others seem to be. He even moved for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dark up to 18 in his rankings after previously having him unranked.

“Dart can throw accurate strikes to every level, and he posted some big numbers in Ole Miss’ run-pass option-based offense this past season,” Kiper wrote. “I saw a few really amazing throws across his body when rolling to his left on the tape too.

“And Dart can destroy opponent defenses with his legs, rushing for 655 yards this past season.”

This moves Dart up to being the third-ranked quarterback in Kiper’s rankings, behind only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders (No. 5) and Miami’s Cam Ward (No. 6).

Dartis coming off of an impressive season in which he went 276-of-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 180.7 passing efficiency rating.

It’ll be interesting to see where Dart ends up.