The 2025 NFL draft is only a month away, and as always, this year’s class of quarterbacks is under intense scrutiny as the draft day draws nearer and nearer. One prominent draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr., has one quarterback raising in his rankings.

On Tuesday Kiper released his latest mock draft. In the mock, Kiper projected the New York Giants to select Sheduer Sanders with the Number three overall pick and the New Orleans Saints taking former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dark with the number nine pick.

After Kiper’s appearance on ESPN’s morning show, Get Up, Mike Greenberg noted that Dan Orlovsky suggested the Ole Miss quarterback had a chance to “creep up” to pass Sanders as this draft’s QB2 behind Cam Ward.

Kiper still has Sanders ahead of Dart, but responded that it’s “not out of the question.”

“I’m not going to ever laugh at anything that’s being said now because everybody has got opinions all over the place,” Kiper said on the show.

“He’s tough. He’s fast. He’s athletic, he’s aggressive, and he will attack a defense. He will kill you on third down. Man coverage, he can go for 20, 30 yards.”

Still, Kiper is staying high on Sanders as well.

“Shedeur Sanders is all about winning. He’s a tremendous game manager. I think he’s a hell of a quarterback,” Kiper said.

“The pressure, the expectations, the big stage, the bright lights. He’s dealt with all of that,” Kiper said. “That’s Shedeur Sanders. That’s who he is. That’s what he’s all about.”

It’ll be interesting to see which quarterback ends up being selected first.