Former Michigan Wolverines standout Mazi Smith knows that he has to be better. Since being drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft, Smith has failed to live up to his lofty expectations.

The Cowboys’ first preseason game of 2025 was on Saturday, and once again, Smith failed to meet expectations, including his own.

“I just have to keep getting better,” Smith said, according to the team’s official website. “The first [preseason game], I wasn’t happy with at all, to be honest. I didn’t do anything. I just need to keep learning the scheme and keep getting off the ball.

“I just didn’t do anything, you know? Like, you’ve got to do something. I’m a first-round pick. There’s expectations, and all that. This is my third year.”

The Cowboys faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener, and Smith did not show marked improvement from his first two seasons in the league.

Dallas didn’t play its starters, and Smith recorded zero stats in 14 snaps of game action. This should be especially concerning for Smith, considering his roster spot in Dallas is far from guaranteed.

If he can’t put things together before the start of the season and doesn’t make the Cowboys’ 52-man roster, it’ll be intersesting to see where his career goes from here.