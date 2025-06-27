Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The new regime for the Las Vegas Raiders rewarded star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby with a three-year extension this offseason. As thankful as Crosby is for the bote of confidence, he wants to achieve more success on the field than he’s experienced to this point of his career.

“It’s an honor, obviously, having the Raiders with a new staff and new regime come in and show me that type of respect,” Crosby said at the Sack Summit in Las Vegas, according to The Athletic.

“It means the world. Like Spytek said, it’s not about what I’ve done, it’s about what I’m about to do. … And we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Crosby is one of the top edge rushers in the league and is ready to prove that late into the season. However, it may be a tall task for him and the Raiders, considering last season the AFC West’s other three teams all reached the playoffs.

“Anytime you go out there, you want to be in a position to win,” Crosby said. “Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it’s not why you play the game. You play to win.

“We just saw it in the NBA: OKC, just a couple years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league. But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed, and now they’re the world champions.

“We’re trying to win. I want to win so badly. I put everything into it. I want everybody else to think like that. And that’s been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Crosby is able to accomplish with his new head coach, Pete Carroll.