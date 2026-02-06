Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford posts with the NFL Honors most valuable player trophy at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams came up short in the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks, but there’s no denying it was an extraordinary year for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he decimated opposing defenses, throwing to wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in a season that many fans and pundits expected to be his last.

For his Herculean efforts, Stafford was named league MVP, his first time bringing home the sport’s highest individual honor. He acknowledged his wife’s (Kelly) role in helping him achieve the accolade.

“[Kelly is] my rock. I want to let you know the sacrifices — I see you. I love you. I appreciate you very much,” Stafford said, via ABC.

“And to my four beautiful daughters, who I’m lucky enough to be sharing the stage with … Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter, Tyler, I’m so happy to be able to teach the blessings and those lessons of this game to you guys, through you guys. You’re unbelievable cheerleaders for me. I appreciate it.”

Stafford also used the family to make a major announcement regarding his future in the league.

“I am so happy to have [my daughters] at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for [them] to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a–,” he said.

If Stafford can follow up this season with another dominant performance next campaign, there’s no reason he can’t lead the Rams to another run deep into winter.