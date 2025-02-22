May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Since the end of the 2024 NFL season, there has been rummaging that Matthew Stafford could be done in Los Angeles. On Saturday, that rummaging took a significant step forward.

Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that the Rams have given Stafford permission to seek a trade. Thus, it appears that Stafford’s run is indeed nearing its end.

The big news hit X, the website formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams have given Matthew Stafford’s agent permission to speak to other teams, per @TomPelissero . pic.twitter.com/y4gsSWFzjN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 22, 2025

Stafford has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he arrived. The former top overall pick went to the Detroit Lions following their woeful 0-16 season in 2008. Stafford was a constant in Detroit throughout the 2010s, taking them to the playoffs twice in 2011 and 2024. He finished with 45,109 passing yards in the Motor City with 282 career touchdowns. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff in the 2020 offseason.

That move paid immediate dividends for LA and then some. Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history (first since 1999). The win no doubt immortalized him as one of the best of his era.

It seems another change is locked in now. It will be intriguing to see where he could land. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams, including both the New York Giants and Jets.

But who will be the one to potentially make the move?

Now comes the fun: The wait. Who knows where we’ll see Matthew Stafford in 2025.

The NFL world reacted to the news.

And so the qb carousel begins https://t.co/ZuAtqsPmcm — jason fitz (@jasonfitz) February 22, 2025

Cmon stay in the NFC. We don’t need to make this conference more loaded at QB then it already is https://t.co/BS2H1rFxHG — Dylan Frendlich (@LaChoke08) February 22, 2025

Someone get this man out of my division https://t.co/CWowePcO4L — Michael (@MikeAllSawyer) February 22, 2025