Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions following their dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. However, not everyone is happy with some of the methods the Eagles employed on their path to the top of the mountain.

The Green Bay Packers offered a rule proposal this offseason that would ban the “tush push,” the Eagles’ seemingly unstoppable short-yardage play. The proposal didn’t receive enough votes to pass, but the issue is likely to be revisited in May.

For now, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is explaining why the Packers want the play out of the game, according to Pro Football Talk.

“When you look at the play, I would say I don’t think it’s a great football play,” LaFleur said. “It’s more of a rugby play. Some of the injury concerns, we want to just kinda get out in front of that and be a little bit more proactive.”

Fans reacted to LaFleur’s words on social media.

“just bc Jordan Love can’t line up correctly for one doesn’t make it a great play, it’s all about execution and your QB lined up under a guard,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Again, why is it illegal to push defensive lineman, but not offensive players?” one fan wanted to know.

“A guy like Josh Allen (who uses this approach often) should not have the assistance of a RB pushing him from behind,” posted one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if the play does end up getting outlawed.