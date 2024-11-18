Syndication: The Enquirer

NFL games rarely come down to just one play, but it’s still hard to swallow for fans when things go wrong in one pivotal play. It’s even harder on fans when those plays seem to come on account of poor refereeing.

It appears that was the case in Chicago on Sunday, at least it was according to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears lost after the Green Bay Packers blocked their last-second game-winning field goal attempt.

However, Eberflus believes that the block shouldn’t have been allowed to stand, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they’ll file a report with the league office about Sunday’s game-ending blocked FG, believing the (Packers) were “on our long snapper” and a penalty should’ve been called. There was no flag thrown — and Green Bay won the game,” reported Ari Meirov on Twitter on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“LaFleur should file one for the uncalled false start and the phantom late hit out of bounds on mckinney then,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bros seat is so hot he pulled out the “file a report” card to soften the blow,” one fan added.

“Sounds like a personal problem. Maybe they should have played better and it wouldn’t have come to a last second field goal,” one fan added.

“These refs continue to be blind, they should open an investigation to see how blind their vision be,” one fan added.

“If you look at the replay, it’s pretty clear and obvious it should’ve been called. They’re not gonna call it in that situation tho,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes from Chicago’s filing.