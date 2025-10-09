Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are traveling to Indiana to face the Indianapolis Colts for their Week Six matchup. However, the game will have extra meaning for one of the NFL’s rising stars.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be facing his father’s former team, and while he’ll be focused on trying to help his team head back out West with a win, he’s well aware that his father’s jersey will be overlooking him during the game.

“It’s going to be a special game for me, for sure,” Harrison Jr. said, via ESPN.

The Cards’ wideout was six years old when his father, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, played his last game with the Colts in 2008.

“A lot of good memories, good times,” Harrison Jr. said. “Obviously, I was a child, so I didn’t really remember having too much fun outside of just the games. But definitely a lot of memories.”

Harrison Jr. still recalls the day his father was inducted into the Colts’ ring of honor.

“That was just a good experience seeing a lot of 88 jerseys, seeing his name in the stadium, so definitely that was a cool experience for me.”

Harrison Jr.’s numbers are eerily close to his father’s at the beginning of Sr.’s career, and Jr. was asked whether he saw that as a positive thing.

“Not necessarily a good thing or a bad thing, honestly,” Harrison Jr. said. “But just how the way the world’s been working so far. Hopefully have the same career.”