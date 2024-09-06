Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals rookie star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. knows he’s following in some big footsteps as he steps into the role of star wide receiver for the Cardinals given everything that Larry Fitzgerald accomplished with the team before him. But it doesn’t sound like he’s trying too much to chase Fitzgerald’s legacy.

During a recent press conference, Marvin Harrison Jr. did not hold back his true thoughts on any comparisons he has drawn to Larry Fitzgerald as he made it very clear that he has a ton of respect for the Cardinals legend.

“There will never be another Larry,” Harrison Jr. said according to Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals team website. “If I could have half the career Larry had that would be great. I try and take it one day at a time and be the best version of myself I can be.”

Harrison, of course, was selected by the Cardinals as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the team has high expectations for him as he heads into his rookie season with the team. But even if he does have a lot of hype, it’s pretty clear that he’s just going to focus on himself, not trying to be Fitzgerald.

