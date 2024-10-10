Aug 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to find anyone who means more to the city of Oakland than former California Golden Bear and Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch.

Now Lynch being such a beloved figure in his community may pay some serious dividends in the political field. According to Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, The NFL legend may have tipped his hand as to what his next career will be.

“NEWS: Marshawn Lynch, the NFL great & California Golden Bear, hinted at a possible run for Oakland mayor if scandal-plagued Sheng Thao is recalled next month. Gavin Newsom, who has reviewed private polling, says Lynch’s popularity is ‘off the charts,'” Cadelago tweeted on Thursday.

NEWS: Marshawn Lynch, the NFL great & California Golden Bear, hinted at a possible run for Oakland mayor if scandal-plagued Sheng Thao is recalled next month. Gavin Newsom, who has reviewed private polling, says Lynch's popularity is "off the charts."https://t.co/yLvMR3X8Ya pic.twitter.com/2AkH0JmxuS — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 10, 2024

Fans online reacted to the shocking development.

“Wait till he finds out being mayor isn’t just about skittles and not getting fined,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Popularity doesn’t = competency,” noted another.

“Maybe Herschel Walker can give him some pointers,” someone added.

“All the scandals are [expletive] perpetuated by landlords who don’t want a pro-tenant mayor in Oakland,” said another person.

“Since he’s rich, maybe he’ll be less interested in using the position for self serving means,” one fan said.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out. It’s hard to imagine Lynch wouldn’t win in a landslide in an Oakland election.