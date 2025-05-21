Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Tom Brady, who is now a part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group, has his fingerprint all over the organization these days. That’s been by the design of Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.

Brady isn’t the only minority owner Davis welcomed into the fold, and Davis feels as if the additions are already having a positive impact on the franchise.

“And that’s why the changes were made,” Davis said, per the reviewjournal.com. “And it was a battle to get it done. It took four years to actually get Tom into the building and bring in that expertise and that confidence that we’re talking about.

I think it started there. And obviously, the other additions that were made, and then getting someone like Chip Kelly. And I said, OK, there’s some stability here, we’re building something. There is a vision, and Tom does have vision. I don’t think there’s anybody more competitive, that I know of, than Tom Brady.”

Davis then elaborated on Brady’s role in the organization.

“Tom was brought in initially for the football side of the building,” Davis said. “Somebody who is going to be there for a long, long time. Not as a president, but someone who’s got skin in the game. Egon [Durban], [Michael] Meldman, and [Tom] Wagner were brought in for their business acumen off the field.

“They have ideas on the field as well, but off the field, they’re brilliant, brilliant businessmen. Our president, Sandra Douglass Morgan, is doing a phenomenal job, but we also needed to bring in people who understand the bigger picture.”

The Raiders have a new head coach and general manager in Pete Carroll and John Spytek, and Davis is excited about what the pair will accomplish together.

“It’s been fun. It’s been fantastic,” Davis said of working with the pair. “Again, I’ve grown up around football my whole life. And around people who understand football. I don’t want to go back into the whole Jon Gruden thing, but again, Jon was somebody who understood football, and that’s where I tried to go. But it didn’t work. I haven’t gotten it right, and hopefully this time I will. I love Pete Carroll. I’ve watched him from afar for many, many years.

“John, I’ve just gotten to know. I think he’s a special person, somebody who can be here for a long, long time.”