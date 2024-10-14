Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are off to a strong start this year with a record of 5-1, but it appears some of those victories may have an asterisk next to them. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news that one player on the Texans violated a major NFL rule, and the league is dropping the hammer on him for it.

“NFL: Mario Edwards Jr. of the Houston Texans is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy, it was announced today. Edwards will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11 following the Texans’ Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions,” Rapoport reported on Monday in a tweet.

Fans reacted to the insane news online.

“ABUSING DRUGS TO BEAT MAYE LMAOOOOOO,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He def made some outer body plays yday lls he shedded an interior block and made a tackle on a screen to a WR outside the hashes lls. Glad to know his performance raised some other eyebrows,” a fan added.

“What’s the point of cheating like why?” another person wanted to know.

“He was quite good yesterday lmao. Now, suspended,” a fan noted.

It’s a shocking development, and it’s strange Edwards Jr. is only missing four games given the gravity of the situation.