Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are looking at multiple weeks without the services of franchise quarterback Brock Purdy, as he works his way back from a variation of turf toe. In the meantime, Mac Jones will be starting at quarterback for the Niners, and ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Jones talked about his level of readiness.

“I feel good,” Jones said on Friday, according to 49ersWebzone.com. “Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here, giving everybody reps. It’s at the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this, and fortunate to have started—I think this is my 50th game in the NFL. So, I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Jones talked about finally getting a chance to be the guy for the 49ers.

“I think it’s all part of God’s plan,” Jones said. “And obviously, on draft day, like I said, you don’t have control over where you’re going to go, but God put me here for a reason, and I’m just blessed to be here, and really thankful for the people here who’ve allowed me to get back on track.

“Obviously, there’s a lot more to do, and got to be ready for this Sunday, and go out there and have fun, and let it fly. I put in the work, so that’s all you can ask to at least give yourself a chance.”

Still, Jones knows Sunday won’t be easy for him and the offense.

“Obviously, communication is more difficult, and you have to accept that,” he said. “And it’s not going to be perfect, but you just have to play functional, meaning run it, throw it, or hand it off, and try to just stay on track. And all the other stuff is outside noise that is there but shouldn’t really matter, and looking forward to the challenge.

“I know it’s a really cool place to play with lots of great history and fans. And it’s an indoor stadium. Obviously, indoor stadiums are louder, when you have, like games in Minnesota or something, the sound is closed. So it’s going to be a little bit louder. So, looking forward to it, and it will definitely be a big challenge.”