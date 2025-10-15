Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to keep the train on the tracks after losing star quarterback Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury that will cost him three months even optimistically. Since Burrow’s injury, the Bengals have lost four consecutive games.

While the offense has struggled, the defense hasn’t been very impressive either. To try and right the ship, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the decision to bench linebacker Logan Wilson in favor of rookie Barrett Carter, with Wilson only playing 12 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I felt like I was [playing good enough],” Wilson said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “But obviously [Bengals coach] Zac [Taylor] felt otherwise.”

Wilson made it clear that he plans on helping Carter out in his new role.

It’ll be interesting to see if the defense looks over the course of the season with Carter on the field.