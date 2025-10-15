The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to keep the train on the tracks after losing star quarterback Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury that will cost him three months even optimistically. Since Burrow’s injury, the Bengals have lost four consecutive games.
While the offense has struggled, the defense hasn’t been very impressive either. To try and right the ship, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the decision to bench linebacker Logan Wilson in favor of rookie Barrett Carter, with Wilson only playing 12 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“I felt like I was [playing good enough],” Wilson said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “But obviously [Bengals coach] Zac [Taylor] felt otherwise.”
Wilson made it clear that he plans on helping Carter out in his new role.
“I told him that like on Wednesday of last week. We found out about this on Monday and you know I put my put my arm around him (Barrett Carter) I told him I said ‘there’s gonna be no hard feelings between us’,” Wilson said.
“I’m not gonna change who I am I still want to help you out I know I played a lot of football and there’s things I can still pour into you and I told myself I was not gonna change who I am because of a time of adversity in my life and you know whenever my career is done like look back at this time of adversity and be able to tell my kids how to how to get through how to work through adversity like this and so that’s what I’ll be most proud of by the end of the day I’m still gonna work to continue to get better and just continue to support him as best as I can because that’s what a good teammate would do.”
It’ll be interesting to see if the defense looks over the course of the season with Carter on the field.
