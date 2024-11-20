Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When firing on all cylinders, it’s hard to argue that any team in the NFL is more dangerous than the Detroit Lions. And their lopsided Week 11 domination of the Jacksonville Jaguars further proved this to be the case.

The Lions largely secured the win by halftime against the Jaguars, going into the second half with a 22 point lead. And then the second half happened, where they would hold the Jaguars scoreless while putting up 24 more points of their own to secure a 52-6 victory.

This marks the third game this season where the Lions have won by 38 or more points in a game. If they do so again this season, they will be the only team in NFL history to win four games in a season by this margin, according to Pro Football Talk.

It may be easier said than done for them to accomplish this when you look at their remaining schedule. Of the seven games remaining in the regular season for Detroit, the team with the worst record is the Chicago Bears at 4-6 on the year, who they play twice.

While it’s not always the case, divisional games like this is for the Lions typically happen to be closer than usual considering how familiar the two teams are with one another on a year to year basis.

Outside of their two games against the Bears, their only other game against a team currently with a losing record comes in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. So it will be interesting to see whether their dominant ways continue moving forward.

