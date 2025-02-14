Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions hired a popular name in the coaching circles to be their next running backs coach.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice has transitioned cleanly into the coaching field. And after being a hot name this offseason, Choice made his choice on his next destination. The former Cowboy is heading to the Motor City.

Choice was previously the running backs coach for the Texas Longhorns, who made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals this past year again.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported the news on the hire.

“The Detroit Lions are expected to hire Texas’ Tashard Choice as their new running backs coach,” Zenitz said.

Choice has a history with Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He was Georgia Tech’s running backs coach from 2019 to 2021, which is when Gibbs had played there. So there’ll be familiarity there that Detroit will no doubt lean on and use to their advantage.

Detroit enjoyed one of its best regular seasons in franchise history. The Lions won the NFC North for the second consecutive year, which followed a 30+ year drought between division titles. The last division title Detroit had won was in the NFC Central. Things sputtered in the playoffs for Detroit, as they fell to Jayden Daniels and upstart Washington.

But Dan Campbell and the Lions will no doubt be on the hunt again. Detroit has plenty of good culture around the team right now and a lot of positive momentum. We’ll see what 2025 brings them.