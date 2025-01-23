Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are coming off of a stunning defeat in the divisional round. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders walked into Detroit and punched their ticket to the NFC Championship with a 45-31 victory over the NFC’s number-one seed.

As if that weren’t enough for Detroit to have to stomach, it lost two of its most important coaches almost immediately after the season concluded. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson joined the Chicago Bears as Chicago’s new head coach and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn joined the New York Jets in the same capacity.

The Lions have also lost position coaches in the coaching cycle.

Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking to rebuild his staff, and he’s already started to make hires, per one prominent NFL insider.

“Bucs run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers is expected to join the (Lions) as defensive line coach, per sources. Detroit is replacing Terrell Williams, who became Patriots DC. Rodgers has been with Todd Bowles since 2015,” reported ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“Tampa had one of the best run defenses in the league last couple years. Great hire,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lions are gonna handle their business,” another fan added.

“Going off the success of Tampa’s DL the last few years I’m happy about this hire,” one fan added.

“SOLID pickup. That TB D Line has been solid for a while now and young guys have progressed well under him. Excited for this one,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what other hires are coming down the pipeline for Detroit.