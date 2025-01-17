Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on at a timeout against Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

The Detroit Lions earned a first-round bye in the playoffs by securing the number one overall seed in the NFC with their week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lons are set to resume play this weekend with a bout against the Washington Commanders, and they’ll have home-field advantage until the Super Bowl if they can make it that far.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell knows that home-field advantage is critical, and was open about the challenge it’s going to create for the Commanders this weekend.

“You can be in loud environments — ours will be the loudest they’ve been in all year,” Campbell said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“How does it affect them? It only takes one for it to be something goes awry and ends that series or something happens out of it. That’s all you’re looking for. That’s all you’re hoping for. So I’m glad we’re at home, I can’t wait to hear that crowd, we know they’re behind us and it’s going to be electric.

“This is a sleeping giant for football,” Campbell went on.

“This is a sports town and for everybody to feel like they’re a part of it, this is our team, and they represent us.”

The Commanders will almost certainly hear Campbell’s message and will look to show that they can’t be so easily rattled by outside factors.

It’ll be interesting to see which team emerges victorious and reaches the conference championship.