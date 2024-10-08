Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson is struggling on and off the field.

Watson and the Cleveland Browns were blown out 34-13 by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and the quarterback’s performance was a big part of the team’s struggles. Watson finished the day 15-for-28 throwing with 125 yards to go along with a touchdown and a fumble.

Watson is also dealing with issues off the field. Earlier this year a lawsuit was brought against Watson surrounding an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

According to Pro Football Talk, the lawsuit is closed.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” attorney Tony Buzbee told Pro Football Talk. “The settlement is confidential.”

This creates an interesting situation for the Browns. It’s unlikely that the accuser will cooperate with the NFL’s investigation into the situation now, which makes it next to impossible to glean any substantial information from the investigation.

This means the league does not have much of a path toward suspending Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Without a suspension, it’s unlikely the Browns have any way to cut ties with Watson and void any remaining salary from Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

It looks like Watson and the Browns are stuck with each other until he plays out the remainder of his contract.

