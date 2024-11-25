Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos, Gardner Minshew suffered an injury that took him out of the game. He was not able to return to the contest, and it sounds like he won’t return for the rest of the season, either.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Minshew will miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

“Raiders QB Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone and is out for the season, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A frustrating end for Minshew,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Minshew signed with the Raiders this offseason and beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell during the offseason for the starting job.

After Minshew struggled to start the season, the team benched him for O’Connell midway through the season, but Minshew got another chance after O’Connell suffered a thumb injury.

With both Minshew and O’Connell out, the team turned to veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder to finish the game.

Ridder was signed by the team last month to add depth after the injury to O’Connell.

Until O’Connell is ready to return to the field, it sounds like Ridder will be the team’s starter.

We’ll have to see how he performs.

[Ian Rapoport]