With Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffering an injury this weekend, it sounds like the Raiders are bringing in a veteran quarterback to add some depth behind him.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to sign veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“A new QB in Las Vegas: The Raiders are signing Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals practice squad, per sources,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Aidan O’Connell is headed to injured reserve and now Ridder, the former #Falcons starter, joins Gardner Minshew in the Raiders QB room.”

Ridder may have been on the Cardinals’ practice squad, but he has plenty of experience as a starter.

Last season, Ridder started the majority of the games for the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with an 8-9 record as a starter.

Ridder was ultimately replaced by this offseason when the team decided to bring in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After the season, Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals but was not able to earn a spot on the active roster as Clayton Tune beat him out and earned the backup quarterback job.

With Gardner Minshew taking over as the team’s quarterback for at least the next four weeks, Ridder is expected to add some depth behind him.

We’ll have to see how Minshew performs in the role and whether or not Ridder gets forced into action.

