Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to bring their total number of quarterbacks to five. The move obviously meant that one of the quarterbacks was going to be cut at some point in the coming days, and now we have our answer as to who will be leaving the team.

Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they were waiving veteran quarterback Anthony Brown who had previously signed a reserve/future contract with the team back in January.

The move brings the Raiders to four quarterbacks once again with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew competing for the starting role while Peterman and rookie Carter Bradley compete for a role behind them.

Brown has spent two seasons in the league after he was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Brown did not initially make the team’s active roster as a rookie, he was elevated from the team’s practice squad in December and ultimately started a game for the team against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 due to injuries to starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley.

He will now become a free agent.

