Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Star Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is heading into his 15th season in the NFL, and while he still feels young, he knows that the reality is that he can’t play a physical sport like football forever. Still, Johnson recently signed a one-year extension that is set to keep him in Philadelphia through 2027.

Johnson’s extension will tie him with former teammate Brandon Graham as the longest tenured Eagle in franchise history.

“Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with, it would be BG. It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said on Good Morning Football Wednesday, per the NFL’s official website.

“Yeah, it doesn’t feel like No. 13, but here it is. I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing, and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

Even at 35, Johnson is a critical part of the Eagles’ identity, especially for his involvement in the infamous “tush push,” which survived a ban during this offseason’s league meetings.

“Yeah, it has become a weird play, and it’s something that we’ve run every so often,” the tackle said. “I never thought it would have gone to this magnitude of what it has become. Listen, I think the guys should have the votes are probably the center, both the guards and probably the D-tackles that are in the middle.