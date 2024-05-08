Lamar Jackson

Last season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the most dominant player in the entire league, winning the NFL’s MVP Award by a near unanimous vote. But even though he was undeniably dominant and successful last season, it sounds like he is still making a pretty significant change this offseason.

In a segment of “I Got Time Today” from Complex Sports on Instagram, Lamar Jackson revealed that he has slimmed down quite a bit this offseason, losing about 10 pounds this offseason and about 25 pounds from the past two seasons.

“Most definitely. I was 230 two years ago. I was 215 last season, but now I’m like 205,” Jackson said in the video.

Jackson is currently listed at 215 pounds on the team’s official roster, but it’s clear that he is now making a concerted effort to drop his weight this offseason.

Obviously, this is a pretty big change for Jackson and it will be interesting to see how slimming own affects his performance on the field as well as his durability and ability to take hits

Jackson has established himself as one of the most electric quarterbacks in NFL history by using his athleticism. We’ll have to see if dropping weight makes him even more athletic.

[Complex Sports]