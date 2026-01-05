Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens came into this season hell-bent on avenging last season’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, the Ravens came out of the gate flat, starting the campaign 1-5. Still, head coach John Harbaugh got the Ravens back to 8-8 on the year, setting up a winner-take-all clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title, with the loser’s season coming to a close.

Ravens rookie Tyler Loop missed the go-ahead field goal, and the Ravens’ season came to a close. After the game, the Ravens’ two-time MVP-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was asked about the future of head coach John Harbaugh, who many speculated would be ousted if Baltimore failed to make the playoffs.

Jackson elected not to give a straightforward answer, declining to offer support for Harbaugh to remain in his current role.

“We just lost a game, a divisional game, a game to put us in the playoffs,” Jackson said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I’m not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I’m still caught up in what just happened. That’s not my focus right now.”

Jackson was asked directly if he wanted Harbaugh to return, and once again deflected, rather than offer support.

“You’re asking me about next year,” Jackson said. “I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight, I can’t focus on that right now. I just told you. I’m stunned right now. I’m still trying to process what’s going on.”

As much as Jackson may despise the questions, after such a disappointing season, they’re sure to persist until a decision is made.