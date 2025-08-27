Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not appear in any of the Ravens’ three preseason contests and has been dealing with a nagging sore foot injury that has forced him to miss some recent practice time.

However, Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin is confident that Baltimore’s franchise quarterback is ready to go.

“About two weeks ago, I just got the sense he was ready to play the first game,” Martin said, according to the Ravens’ official website. “The way he came out for pre-practice, the way he was working in individual, I was like, ‘This is mid-season Lamar.’

“At that moment for me, it’s about keeping him sharp in the meetings, keeping him interested in the meetings, when he knows he’s not going to play in the preseason. I have to do some magic tricks sometimes in meetings to keep his attention. But he supports the guys. He’s always watching every snap of the preseason games when he doesn’t really have to.”

Jackson is entering his eighth season with two MVP trophies to his name and is looking to get even better.

“It’s about maturity and the progression of his career,” Martin said. “He’s a point where he’s seen a lot. He’s experienced a lot.

“He started training camp that way speaking with the team, in a private meeting where he spoke from his heart. And he’s been leading that way every day. . . . He has upped his game in a lot of areas. I’m really proud of that maturation. I give him all the credit. He is growing at his own pace, and it’s beautiful to see.”

Jackson is looking to finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.