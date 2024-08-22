Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson may have been named the league MVP last season, but he still has a fair number of doubters after failing to lead his team to a Super Bowl throughout his career. But it doesn’t sound like he’s too worried about that criticism one way or another.

During an appearance with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Lamar Jackson was asked whether or not he is motivated by his doubters who question his potential, and he did not hold back as he made it clear that his motivation comes from himself, not outside voices.

Jackson said that he and the Ravens “criticize ourselves more than anyone else.”

“I’m motivating myself because I know what I want to do at the end of the day,” Jackson said according to Pro Football Talk. “Those guys have their time. I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say because, at the end of the day, I just came off an injury the year before and we made it all the way to the AFC [title game] in the new system. It’s nothing to be down on myself, my teammates or anything like that because we made it far.”

Clearly, he is not all that concerned with the outside noise.

