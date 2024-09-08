Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson gave it his all Thursday night in the Baltimore Ravens’ season opener, but it still wasn’t enough. The Ravens fell 20-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs, despite a valiant attempt at a comeback that ended with a controversial overturn of a last-second touchdown.

Jackson threw for over 250 yards and ran for over 100, but that still wasn’t enough, and at least one prominent figure in the sports world is starting to have concerns about Jackson’s ability to win when it matters.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports took to social media to weigh in on Lamar’s record in big games.

Lamar Jackson is a 2x MVP who is a No doubt Hall of Famer. He also, somehow, is now 4-12 vs. Mahomes (his QB rival), the Steelers (his team’s rival) & in the playoffs, with a 75 quarterback rating… while being an astounding 54-12 with a 102 rating against everyone else. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 6, 2024

Football is a team sport, and every loss can’t be pinned on the quarterback, but more and more people are beginning to notice a trend with Jackson. It’ll be an interesting storyline to watch this season, as the two-time MVP tries to prove to his pundits that he has what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

