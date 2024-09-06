Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens suffered another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 27-20 in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. But even though this continues a trend of disappointing showings against the Chiefs, Jackson does not seem to think it means anything deeper.

During the postgame press conference, Lamar Jackson cut off a question from a reporter to emphatically insist multiple times that the Kansas City Chiefs were not his kryptonite.

“It ain’t my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite,” Jackson said after the game according to Pro Football Talk.

In fact, Jackson said that if anything, the close loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night actually gives him encouragement that the team can compete with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“The whole game gives me encouragement, because I believe our guys were fighting. Unfortunately, there were penalties almost every time we had an explosive,” Jackson said.

The Ravens have now faced the Chiefs six times with Jackson as their starting quarterback. In those games, Baltimore is just 1-4 during the regular season and just 0-1 in the postseason against Kansas City. So they may not be Jackson’s kryptonite, but they haven’t exactly been all that successful.

