Many times throughout his career, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been criticized for his passing ability with many pundits and fans suggesting that he is a run-first quarterback who struggles to throw the ball downfield.

That couldn’t be further from the truth, and he proved it this week by making NFL history.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out this weekend, Lamar Jackson had a perfect passer rating during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, which makes him the first player in NFL history to have a perfect passer rating in four games throughout his NFL career.

“Jackson completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in today’s win over the Broncos, which gave him a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Jackson previously had perfect passer ratings in Week One of the 2019 season against the Dolphins, Week 10 of the 2019 season against the Bengals and Week 17 of the 2013 season against the Dolphins,” Smith wrote for Pro Football Talk this week.

“With his fourth perfect passer rating today, Jackson is now the first player in NFL history to hit the 158.3 mark four times in games with at least 15 pass attempts. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner and Ben Roethlisberger are the only other quarterbacks to do it three times.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty insane news, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“Hate to say it, but Lamar is the man,” one fan wrote on X.

“One of the greatest players in NFL history,” another fan said.

“But I thought they said he wasn’t gonna be a QB?” someone else joked.

“Should be a wide receiver,” another fan said sarcastically, adding a clown emoji to mock those who said Jackson should play receiver.

“Lamar > Patrick,” someone else wrote.

“And nobody wanted him,” a fan added.

Clearly, Jackson has more than proven himself as a passer.

