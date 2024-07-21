Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has already established himself as one of the top players in the league, winning the league’s MVP Award last season. But it sounds like the team has even greater aspirations for the star quarterback.

During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that the “vision” for Lamar Jackson’s career is that he is considered the best quarterback in the history of the NFL.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said, according to the Baltimore Ravens official team website.

“That’s the vision. It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team, and by the grace of God and God’s good will. That’s how it’s going to happen. And I believe it like we’ve already seen it.”

Obviously, those are some rather strong comments about Jackson, but he has certainly proven to be a uniquely talented quarterback. We’ll have to see if he can live up to this vision.

