Lamar Jackson has already made it pretty clear that he has no plans to listen to head coach John Harbaugh’s coaching adjustments at halftime of Wednesday’s game against the Houston Texans. And there’s a pretty clear reason for that: Beyoncé.

Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime of Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. During her performance, she will be singing songs from her iconic “Cowboy Carter” album for the first time ever live. And it sounds like Lamar Jackson intends to watch that performance.

During his press conference this week, Jackson made it pretty clear that he would not be participating in the halftime meetings with his teammates and coaches.

Jackson was asked if he was upset that Beyoncé would be performing at halftime and he would be unable to see the performance. But he made it pretty clear that he intended to watch the show – not meet with his coaches and teammates.

“No, cause I’m gonna go out there and watch,” Jackson said with a smirk according to Awful Announcing.

And he’s well aware that his teammates and coaches wouldn’t necessarily be thrilled by this move.

“I’m gonna go out there and watch, man. First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out and watch,” he continued. “Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

Jackson was asked if he would stick by this plan even if the team was losing. And he certainly didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not even thinking about the lead,” Jackson said. “I was just thinking about seeing Beyoncé for the first time. Not saying it like that, no disrespect. I know how people can take things. Pause.”

Obviously, this is a pretty brutal message from Jackson. We’ll have to see whether or not he follows through.

