Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was dominant in a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend. As a result, he has been honored by the league.

On Wednesday afternoon, the league announced that Lamar Jackson had been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Jackson was in vintage form on Sunday, propelling his Baltimore Ravens past the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-38, in overtime. Jackson was responsible for more than 400 yards of offense, completing 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He added 55 yards on the ground,” the league said in he announcement.

It seems like a well-deserved honor, but the announcement sparked outrage among some who felt that Joe Burrow deserved the award for his performance even though it came in a loss.

“Well it’s a lil surprising,” one fan said of the decision.

“Outplayed by his opponent and gets it just because he won. Had a [heck] of a game, but no reason Burrow can’t get this,” a fan added.

“Insane. Burrow had better stats,” another fan wrote.

“Of course he was,” another fan added.

“Burrow throws 5 TDs and Lamar still outdoes him with the play of the generation,” another fan added.

It’s another of many honors Jackson has received throughout his career.

