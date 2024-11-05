Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t playing football anymore, but he’s still plenty in the spotlight.

Kelce is a part of the analyst team on ESPN’s weekly Monday Night Football programming, where he provides high-level insight as a former player. Kelce also hosts a podcast, “New Heights”, with his brother Travis, who is still playing in the league for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was on his podcast where Kelce got in a little bit of trouble with his wife, Kylie.

The Kelce brothers fielded calls from fans for their “Heights Hotline” segment, where they offer advice to callers.

“I’m in my mid-50s, going through a spell of the whole wife saying she’s not interested in sex whatsoever, and ‘it’s not me,’ blah blah blah,” one caller stated.

“And you know, we are social beings. How does a man handle that when your wife is the only woman you’re allowed to have sex with but doesn’t want to? And I’m not one to cheat. I never have been. Give me some advice, fellas.”

Jason wasn’t shy in the advice he offered.

“For me, I’ve learned that you try and set it up, let’s say you know you’re in the mood early. Start setting that thing up early. Because women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex. They don’t just always want that and I don’t know why. They don’t operate on the same wavelength as us.

“But, if you, like little things like you’re walking by her in the morning just grab her on the a–. Grab her right on the a–. She’ll appreciate it… Just like men like to be sought after, women like to be sought after.

“If your woman thinks that you just want sex now and that’s all you want, sometimes it’s hard to get in the mood. But maybe, you’re just walking by, give her a nice firm grab on the a–. Do some chores. Do something for her, an act of service. Sometimes that works to get the arousal. Some women, if you wash the dishes, they’re just like all of a sudden are like ‘He loves me, he’s doing this for me.’

“Maybe wear some really skintight pants, show it off. Sometimes they just want to see the goods. And I don’t know what you’re working with. If you have a big rear end just put some tight pants on and start doing work… if you got a nice bulge maybe you’ve been blessed with that… Show off what she finds attractive in you… Maybe if you’re on the TV put something on that you know is gonna get her revved up and going… Kink it up. Find a way.”

Unfortunately for Jason, Kylie wasn’t a fan of his response.

“If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumb– response to this question,” Kylie Kelce said, according to FOX. “I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that she’s not interested.”

