Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals superstar quarterback Kyler Murray missed a portion of the past two seasons with a devastating knee injury, but it sounds like he is back and better than ever this season.

During a recent interview, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made it clear that he thinks that right now, Kyler Murray is “leaps and bounds ahead” of where he was even at the end of last season.

“I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he’s at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead,” Gannon said to Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio. “What I know about the guy, my relationship with him when I got his job: His will to win is extremely high. And if you detail out and lay out for him what is needed from him to improve himself, the offense and the team, he is 1,000 percent willing to do that. So, I love the guy, because he’s done everything that I’ve asked of him and more. He’s been a phenomenal leader on and off the field – not just with the offense, but with the entire team.”

That’s good news for the Cardinals as they look to rebound from a few disappointing seasons.

[Pro Football Talk]