Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of doubters, and it’s easy to see why as the team has made the playoffs just once in eight seasons and has posted back-to-back 4-13 seasons. But star quarterback Kyler Murray thinks the team is going to prove a lot of people wrong.

During a recent press conference, Kyler Murray made it clear that he understands why people are doubting the Cardinals, but he thinks that he and the team are going to change their minds this season.

“I can understand why,” Murray said according to CBSSports.com. “You know, I don’t even feel like I’ve scratched the surface of what I’m able to do in this league. Kind of being hurt the last season and a half, it is what it is. In this world, it’s kind of what have you done for me lately? We haven’t won. So, I understand, but I’m primed and ready to prove what I’m able to do, what I’m capable of, what this team’s capable of. It’s the ultimate team sport, and I’m ready to go. And this team’s ready to go, for sure.”

Murray will be fully healthy this season after missing portions of each of the past two seasons with an injury. We’ll have to see how he and the team are able to perform this season.

[Pro Football Talk]