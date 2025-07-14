Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers had a tough go of things last season, with seemingly every critical piece of the roster going down with an injury at some point throughout the year. Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed all but four games last season, but is fully healthy and looking to get back on track.

Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk recently discussed what he’s seen from McCaffrey, who was the offensive player of the year in 2023, so far this offseason.

“Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL,” Juszczyk said, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “He was the offensive player of the year two years ago. He changes everything, and he looks incredible. He looks so healthy. He looks so explosive.”

McCaffrey started and ended last season on the injured reserve, missing the first eight games of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and then having his year end early due to a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

The star running back only registered 167 snaps on the season, totaling 50 carries for 202 yards.

“I think we’ve been extremely hungry this whole offseason,” Juszczyk said. “The fact that everybody was there [in the offseason], and everyone was grinding, there was that little extra motivation to really get this thing going.”

If McCaffrey can get back to his 2023 form, a season in which he ran for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, the 49ers will almost certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC West.

If he can’t, it may be another long and frustrating season for San Francisco.